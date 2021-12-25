Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs TEL in PKL 2021-22

Match number 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will be a high stake encounter as both Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans are winless so far.

The franchise from Pune had a forgettable beginning to their new campaign as they were trounced by Dabbang Delhi by a score of 30-41. Former Indian great Anup Kumar is at the helm of Pune's team and he will be looking to right previous wrongs in today's game against Telugu Titans.

The Titans played an astonishing 40-40 draw with Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern derby in their previous game, so the fans can expect a feisty encounter between these two teams as they would be eyeing their first win of the season.

Dream11 Prediction - Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

PUN vs TEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match today.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik.

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: My Dream11 Team

Rahul Chaudhari (C), C Arun, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj (VC), Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi and Baldev Singh.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: Match details

The match will be played on December 25, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.