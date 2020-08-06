Premier League to Serie A: Inter Milan signs Alexis Sanchez on three-year deal from Manchester United

Headlines

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

Suniel Shetty recalls career struggles in emotional chat with Nikhil Kamath, says critics wrote him off even after hits

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, Nick Jonas' mom dance at their 'shared' birthday party; actress reacts

Delhi flood havoc finally over? Yamuna water level stabilizes, to recede below ‘dangerous’ level soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi arrives in Paris, Delhi Roads Underwater, Massive Jams, Metro Hit & More | | DNA News Wrap, July 13

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

Suniel Shetty recalls career struggles in emotional chat with Nikhil Kamath, says critics wrote him off even after hits

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

24 ministers to take oath in Siddaramaiah's Karnataka cabinet, MI to clash against GT in IPL qualifier 2 & more | DNA News Wrap, May 26

IPL 2023: KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar lauds Rinku Singh after match-winning 50 against CSK

Wrestlers' Protest: Farmers' mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, Brij Bhushan asks to preserve medals

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

Suniel Shetty recalls career struggles in emotional chat with Nikhil Kamath, says critics wrote him off even after hits

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, Nick Jonas' mom dance at their 'shared' birthday party; actress reacts

HomeSports

mumbai

Premier League to Serie A: Inter Milan signs Alexis Sanchez on three-year deal from Manchester United

Premier League club Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez has been signed by Serie A's Inter Milan on a permanent three-year deal, both clubs confirmed on Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 04:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Premier League club Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez has been signed by Serie A's Inter Milan on a permanent three-year deal, both clubs confirmed on Thursday.

British media reported that United had cut their losses and terminated the Chilean's contract to get him off their books.

Sanchez had signed with Inter on loan at the start of the 2019-20 season following a disappointing spell at United where he scored only five goals in 45 matches.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer," United said in a statement.

United had been looking to offload the 31-year-old who earns around 390,000 pounds ($513,552) a week according to British media, with Inter agreeing to pay less than half his wages when they signed him on loan.

United had signed the Chile international in January 2018 after he netted 80 goals in 3-1/2 years at Arsenal, but he failed to reach those heights at Old Trafford under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Barcelona man had said last year that he had no regrets about joining United but wished he had played more minutes, even as fans were left frustrated by his performances and lack of goals.

While he did not return to his prolific best at Inter, scoring only four Serie A goals this season, he did turn provider to top the club's charts with eight assists as they finished runners-up behind Juventus.

United are already working towards signing Sanchez's replacement, with the club being linked with Borussia Dortmund's promising 20-year-old forward Jadon Sancho who could cost the Premier League side around 100 million pounds.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

World's highest-grossing media franchise has earned Rs 6,30,000 crore, and it's not Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC

College dropout founders, net worth Rs 2200 crore, about to reach Rs 10699 crore valuation in 2 years

Meet Malavika Hegde, took over as CEO facing Rs 7,000 crore debt crisis, then took this bold step

Apple Watch Series 8 worth Rs 50,900 on Amazon, Rs 2000 ‘copy’ on delivery, scam shocks netizens

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE