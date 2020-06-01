Headlines

Sports

Premier League: Manchester United extend Odion Ighalo's loan deal until January 2021

While the English Premier League (EPL) is yet to resume play, Manchester United have come out with the news that they have extended the loan deal of Odion Ighalo.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2020, 04:47 PM IST

While the English Premier League (EPL) is yet to resume play, Manchester United have come out with the news that they have extended the loan deal of Odion Ighalo.

Having joined from the Chinese Super League club - Shanghai Greenland Shenhua - the Nigerian striker was to stay with the club till May 31, but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January 2021.

Ighalo, in his eight appearances so far has scored four goals including at least one strike in each of his three starts - against Club Brugge, Derby County (2), and LASK.

The extension of the deal could boost United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he is set to prepare his squad for this month's resumption of competitive football.

The Premier League, which has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak is set to return on June 17 and the FA Cup quarterfinals from the weekend of June 27 and 28. However, the actual fixtures are still to be finalised.

