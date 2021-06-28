Trending#

WATCH: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional after Euro 2020 exit, shares special moment with Lukaku

Cristiano Ronaldo might have played his final ever game at a European Championships.


Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional after Euro 2020 exit and shares special moment with Lukaku , Twitter

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 10:17 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo had a remarkable summer as he became the greatest striker in Euros history and equaled Ali Daei's scoring record. However, the happiness came to a halt as his Portugal team crash out of the EURO 2020 against Belgium in the round of 16.

Belgium were the winners in Seville after securing a 1-0 win courtesy of Thorgan Hazard's scorcher. Ronaldo was even seen get visibly frustrated when the referee blew the final whistle.

This could also mean it might be one of his final ever appearances at a major international tournament.

At the end of the clash, Ronaldo was also seen getting emotional, that he even decided to throw his captain's armband onto the turf not once, but twice.

WATCH:

However, there was also a heartwarming moment when Belgium's Romelu Lukaku showed for the umpteenth time what a class of man he is. He was seen comforting his fellow Serie A superstar after Portugal's defeat.

WATCH:

Earlier, Ronaldo stirred up a controversy after he removed Coca-Cola bottles from the table during a pre-match presser ahead of the Hungary game. 

He then advised fans to have water instead and later it was reported that following Ronaldo's move, the beverage company incurred huge losses.