WATCH: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional after Euro 2020 exit, shares special moment with Lukaku

Cristiano Ronaldo had a remarkable summer as he became the greatest striker in Euros history and equaled Ali Daei's scoring record. However, the happiness came to a halt as his Portugal team crash out of the EURO 2020 against Belgium in the round of 16.

Belgium were the winners in Seville after securing a 1-0 win courtesy of Thorgan Hazard's scorcher. Ronaldo was even seen get visibly frustrated when the referee blew the final whistle.

This could also mean it might be one of his final ever appearances at a major international tournament.

At the end of the clash, Ronaldo was also seen getting emotional, that he even decided to throw his captain's armband onto the turf not once, but twice.

WATCH:

"[The ball] didn't want to go in today." Thibaut Courtois & Cristiano Ronaldo after the final whistle...#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/oBDyZG3f8j — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

However, there was also a heartwarming moment when Belgium's Romelu Lukaku showed for the umpteenth time what a class of man he is. He was seen comforting his fellow Serie A superstar after Portugal's defeat.

WATCH:

Lukaku: You are the goat and the best in history ,The Euro lost you Cristiano Ronaldo: I know#BELPOR #Por pic.twitter.com/h3eHRDnIEs — Eng Mourinho (@EngMourinho) June 27, 2021

Earlier, Ronaldo stirred up a controversy after he removed Coca-Cola bottles from the table during a pre-match presser ahead of the Hungary game.

He then advised fans to have water instead and later it was reported that following Ronaldo's move, the beverage company incurred huge losses.