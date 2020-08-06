OnThisDay: Next year, 12 sports will award medals at the Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Summer Olympics - commonly called Tokyo 2020 - was an upcoming international multi-sport event to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Originally scheduled to take place between 24 July and 9 August 2020, the Games are now rescheduled for 23 July to 8 August 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being held in 2021, the Games will keep the name Tokyo 2020 and this is the first time that the Summer Olympic Games have been postponed rather than cancelled.

As for the sports, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events held across 42 competition venues.

With the new dates in hand, the Olympics will be reaching its conclusion, with many sporting events getting awarded. Not just that, today would also see the Final Table Tennis event as well as Final Hockey event.

On this day, (August 6), next year, around 12 sports will award medals. Tokyo Olympics took to Twitter to show all the events which would reach its completion.

As for the Tokyo Olympics, it was to be held this year, but on March 23, three countries — Canada, Australia, and Great Britain — said they won't send their athletes to the Games if they were not postponed by a year.

Seeing countries, backout, on March 24, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Organizing Committee (TOCOG) announced that the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics would be "rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021".