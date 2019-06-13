Trending#

Olympique Lyon shares rise after Ferland Mendy sold to Real Madrid

Olympique Lyonnais' shares rose on Thursday after the French soccer club sold left-back Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for some 48 million euros ($54.2 million).


Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Caen - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - Lyons Ferland Mendy in action with Caens Frederic Guilber

Reuters

Written By

Reuters

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 04:37 PM IST

Olympique Lyon shares were up by around 1% in early session trading.

Real Madrid will pay an initial 48 million euros for Mendy with a possible further 5 million euros in incentive payments.