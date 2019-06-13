Olympique Lyon shares rise after Ferland Mendy sold to Real Madrid
Olympique Lyonnais' shares rose on Thursday after the French soccer club sold left-back Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid for some 48 million euros ($54.2 million).
Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Caen - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - Lyons Ferland Mendy in action with Caens Frederic Guilber , Reuters
Olympique Lyon shares were up by around 1% in early session trading.
Real Madrid will pay an initial 48 million euros for Mendy with a possible further 5 million euros in incentive payments.