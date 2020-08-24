Headlines

Sports

Sports

Olympic track legend Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 days after celebrating 34th birthday

Legendary sprinter and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus, days after partying with guests, including English footballer Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 10:38 PM IST

Legendary sprinter and Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus, days after partying with guests, including English footballer Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica.

The 34-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The retired sprinter from Jamaica said that despite his positive diagnosis, he has experienced no symptoms. Bolt further said that he will quarantine himself, and has encouraged those he's been in contact with to do the same.

Bolt had undergone a Covid-19 test a few days back and discovered on Sunday that he had tested positive for the deadly infection.

