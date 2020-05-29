OFFICIAL: FA Cup quarter-finals to be played on June 27-28, final on August 1

On Thursday (May 28), Premier League also announced that the 2019/20 season will restart from June 17 after a long break amid COVID-19 outbreak across the globe.

The Football Association (FA) announced a fresh schedule for the remaining rounds of the 2019-20 FA Cup on Friday (May 29), with the final set to take place on August 1.

The quarter-final of the FA has been scheduled to take place on June 27 and 28 while the semi-finals on July 11 and 12.

In the quarter-finals, Leicester City will take on Chelsea, Newcastle United plays Manchester City, Sheffield United goes up against Arsenal with Norwich City facing Manchester United.

"We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup."

"The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we'd like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time," FA chief executive officer, Mark Bullingham said.

"This has been a difficult period for many people and, while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority," he added.

On Thursday (May 28), Premier League also announced that the 2019/20 season will restart from June 17 after a long break amid COVID-19 outbreak across the globe.

"Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place," Premier League said in a statement.