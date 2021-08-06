Trending#

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: No 2 seed Bajrang Punia defeats Ernaaz Akmataliev to proceed to quarter-finals

Despite the score being tied at 3-3, Bajrang Punia still won because of his two-point move.


Updated: Aug 6, 2021, 09:11 AM IST

India's freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia won against Ernaaz Akmataliev in the 65kg freestyle wrestling event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The World No. 2 India has now progressed to the quarter-finals.

The score was 0-0 at the start of the first bout but the Kyrgyzstani wrestler was given a passivity charge but he could not, and that was 1-0 for Bajrang.

Ernaaz however, pushed Bajrang out of bounds and made it 1-1. Right at the dying seconds of round 1, Bajrang took Ernaaz down superbly and lead 3-1.

The second round saw Ernaaz charge at Punia and push him out of the mat twice to make the score 3-3 with 7.9 seconds left. However, Bajrang still won because of his two-point move.

More to follow...