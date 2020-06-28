Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup: Live streaming, team, NEW v MCI Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

After being dethroned as the champions of England, Manchester City will square off with Newcastle United in the quarter-final clash of the FA Cup.

Manchester City slumped to a disappointing 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea which handed the Premier League title to Liverpool.

When and where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City

Where and when is the Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup match being played?

The Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup match will be played on June 28, 2020, at St James’ Park.

What time does the Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup match begin?

The Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

How and where to watch online Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup live streaming?

The Newcastle vs Manchester City, FA Cup live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Newcastle vs Manchester City: Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle: Karl Darlow, DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Danny Rose; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Andy Carroll

Manchester City: Ederson Santana de Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Eric Garcia, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane