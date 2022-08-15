Netizens troll Sania Mirza for wishing India on Independence Day, say it is 'half hearted wishes'

Sania Mirza

Global tennis star Sania Mirza took to her social media to wish Indians on the occasion of Independence day. Sharing an image of her playing tennis, she captioned the photo, "Happy Independence Day. 75 glorious years."

Happy Independence Day 75 glorious years .. pic.twitter.com/zNcsNSpA9V — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2022

While many fans whole-heartedly accepted her wishes, there were some who spewed hate and trolled her.

They questioned her why she did not extend her wishes on Pakistan's Independence Day, which falls on August 14 just because she is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Half hearted wishes https://t.co/pD3Nh32HlC — Viral R Patel (@PatelViral) August 15, 2022

where's Pak independence day post? August 15, 2022

Why not Wish Pakistan independence day Mirza jii Happy birthday India https://t.co/SxmF9ORvP2 — cricket lover (@cricket38139912) August 15, 2022

Tumhe hamare hindustan me shadi Karne ke liye ladka Nahi mil rahe the. tum Happy independence Day Ka bas dikhava Kar Rahi ho https://t.co/vdIIx6Cd4u August 15, 2022

While Sania Mirza got trolled, a wish coming from across the border has won the hearts on the Internet. Pakistani Rabab artist Siyal Khan went on to send a special wish for India with the backdrop of some serene mountains and greenery.

Khan played the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, on his Rabab and wrote, "Here's a gift for my viewers across the border".