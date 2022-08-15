Search icon
Netizens troll Sania Mirza for wishing India on Independence Day, say it is 'half hearted wishes'

While many fans whole-heartedly accepted her wishes, there were some who spewed hate and trolled her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

Sania Mirza

Global tennis star Sania Mirza took to her social media to wish Indians on the occasion of Independence day. Sharing an image of her playing tennis, she captioned the photo, "Happy Independence Day. 75 glorious years." 

They questioned her why she did not extend her wishes on Pakistan's Independence Day, which falls on August 14 just because she is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

While Sania Mirza got trolled, a wish coming from across the border has won the hearts on the Internet. Pakistani Rabab artist Siyal Khan went on to send a special wish for India with the backdrop of some serene mountains and greenery.

Khan played the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, on his Rabab and wrote, "Here's a gift for my viewers across the border". 

