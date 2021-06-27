Trending#

Happy Birthday PT Usha: Netizens pour in wishes for the Queen of Indian track and field

PT Usha was nicknamed "Payoli Express " as she was born in Payoli village in Kozhikode district of Kerala.


Updated: Jun 27, 2021, 12:54 PM IST

PT Usha - Pilavullakandi Thekeparambil Usha - who was born on June 27, 1964, is often called the "Queen of Indian track and field". The retired Indian track and field athlete has been associated with Indian athletics since 1979 and was nicknamed "Payoli Express " as she was born in Payoli village in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

So as she celebrates her birthday today, fans took to Twitter to wish the Indian athlete.

About PT Usha:

She debuted at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and then later in 1982 New Delhi Asian, she won silver medals in the 100m and 200m. A year later, she won a gold medal in the 400m with a new Asian record in the Asian Track and Field competition in Kuwait. Between 1983-89, Usha won 13 gold medals in ATF Games. 

She also became the first woman and fifth Indian to reach the final of any Olympic championship after winning the semi-final of the 400m hurdles.

In the 10th Asian Games held in Seoul in 1986, P.T. Usha won 4 gold and 1 silver medal and she even set a new Asian Games record in all the races she participated in. She won five gold medals at the 1985 Asian Race in Jakarta and won six gold medals in the same international event is also a record.