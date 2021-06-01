Netizens making bizarre requests on WWE's The Great Khali's posts, here's why

The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana has recently been the talk of the town. No, it's not related to his WWE fight but for entirely bizarre reasons. The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion has kept his fans posted by sharing his daily activities on social media.

Soon netizens started making bizarre requests on his Instagram posts that will surely make you laugh. To get rid of it, the WWE Hall of Famer has even turned off his comment section. Take a look.

Go through the comment section of The Great Khali, you'll rolling on floor laughing!#khali #Thegreatkhali pic.twitter.com/uOK0rVCDiX — Vivek Bhardwaj (@thebhrdwaj) May 31, 2021

#KHALI Everyone demanding their wish in comment section. Le khali- pic.twitter.com/VAj1gG3ou9 — Pallavi Anand (@impallaviianand) May 31, 2021

The Great Khali who is a 7-foot-1, 347-pound skyscraper of a man towered over all of the WWE Universe. Khali stood out from everyone and has beaten the likes of internationally known WWE names like 'The Undertaker', Kane, Big Show, John Cena, and Shawn Michaels, and others.

Khali returned to India after retirement in November 2014 and has been training aspiring WWE superstars in his academy in the Punjab city of Jalandhar.

His profile on the WWE website says, "Everyone looked up to The Great Khali -- whether you wanted to or not."