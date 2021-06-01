Netizens making bizarre requests on WWE's The Great Khali's posts, here's why
Netizens have started making bizarre requests on his Instagram posts that will surely make you laugh.
Netizens making bizarre requests on WWE's The Great Khali's posts
The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana has recently been the talk of the town. No, it's not related to his WWE fight but for entirely bizarre reasons. The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion has kept his fans posted by sharing his daily activities on social media.
Soon netizens started making bizarre requests on his Instagram posts that will surely make you laugh. To get rid of it, the WWE Hall of Famer has even turned off his comment section. Take a look.
After seeing people's comment , the great #KHALI turned off his comment section pic.twitter.com/0vbNbd1tSb— celebrity (@Shah_151) May 31, 2021
Fans of khali don’t deserve this world #KHALI pic.twitter.com/zVEN6cQKJkMay 31, 2021
For all cricket fans#KHALI pic.twitter.com/sUPFPC1hZX— Lakshay (@khtr_nak) May 31, 2021
Go through the comment section of The Great Khali, you'll rolling on floor laughing!#khali #Thegreatkhali pic.twitter.com/uOK0rVCDiX— Vivek Bhardwaj (@thebhrdwaj) May 31, 2021
#KHALI is loved by everyone pic.twitter.com/IdgFXfzitm— Major Crush (@crushmajor012) May 31, 2021
#KHALI sir's #KHALI sir's Life in WWE Life in instagram pic.twitter.com/ubDeUoiiJo— HONESTLY SAYS (@honestly_says) May 31, 2021
#KHALI Everyone demanding their wish in comment section. Le khali- pic.twitter.com/VAj1gG3ou9— Pallavi Anand (@impallaviianand) May 31, 2021
The Great Khali who is a 7-foot-1, 347-pound skyscraper of a man towered over all of the WWE Universe. Khali stood out from everyone and has beaten the likes of internationally known WWE names like 'The Undertaker', Kane, Big Show, John Cena, and Shawn Michaels, and others.
Khali returned to India after retirement in November 2014 and has been training aspiring WWE superstars in his academy in the Punjab city of Jalandhar.
His profile on the WWE website says, "Everyone looked up to The Great Khali -- whether you wanted to or not."