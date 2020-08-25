Naresh Kumar, former tennis player, well deserved recipient of Dronacharya: WB Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that former tennis player Naresh Kumar is a "well deserved" recipient for Dronacharya Award (lifetime category).

The West Bengal Governor met the former Davis Cup captain on Tuesday at Raj Bhawan.

"At Raj Bhawan with the legend Former Davis Cup Captain Doyen of Indian Tennis Naresh Kumar ji and his gracious wife Sunita ji. A well deserved DRONACHARYA AWARD -Life Time Category to an all-time great," Dhankhar tweeted.

Kumar is among the eight names recommended for this year`s Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category. On the other hand, five coaches will be conferred with the Dronacharya Award in the regular category.

National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.