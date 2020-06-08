Mohun Bagan Athletic Club to reopen tent from June 15 post lockdown

With India trying to get sports back to normalcy, I-League club Mohun Bagan on Monday announced that they would reopen the club tent for members and supporters on June 15.

“Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will be reopened post lockdown for members/supporters on 15th June 2020,” the Mariners posted on their Twitter handle.

As for the Kolkata giants, there are speculations over the jersey and logo after their merger with Indian Super League (ISL) winners ATK. However, the club said they would sell their championship merchandise from the club tent from June 16.

“We will also be starting the sale of our championship merchandise from 16th June 2020 onwards. The detailed SOP will be duly notified shortly,” the tweet mentioned.

The new team, ATK-Mohun Bagan, was slated for June 1 launch, however, due to the coronavirus, the Board meeting was delayed and the club’s logo, jersey, and name are yet to be officially announced.