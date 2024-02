Sports

MI vs GG, WPL 2024: Harmanpreet, Amelia shine as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 5 wickets

On Sunday, Harmanpreet Kaur’s gritty 46-run knock help Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Giants by 5 wickets in Bengaluru. This was MI’s second consecutive win in the campaign.

