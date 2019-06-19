Mats Hummels to make a return to Borussia Dortmund

German football club Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday confirmed that defender Mats Hummels will be making a return to the club after three years.



"Borussia Dortmund has reached an agreement with FC Bayern Munich over the transfer of @matshummels," Borussia Dortmund tweeted.

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with FC Bayern Munich over the transfer of @matshummels! pic.twitter.com/Puisy9fi08 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 19, 2019

Hummels had left Dortmund in 2016 as he joined Bayern Munich. The defender had spent eight years at Dortmund and he established himself as one of the best defenders worldwide.



The 30-year-old defender has won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund.



After joining Bayern Munich, Hummels appeared 118 times for the club and he won three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich.Bayern Munich also released a statement regarding Hummels' transfer.

"Mats Hummels is set to return to Borussia Dortmund. FC Bayern and BVB agreed to a deal for the transfer of the centre-back for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday. The 30-year-old previously played for Dortmund between 2008 and 2016. The move is subject to Hummels' completion of a medical," Bayern Munich said in an official statement.



Hummels has represented Germany in the FIFA World Cup (2014 and 2018) and UEFA Euro Cup (2012 and 2016).