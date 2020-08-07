Man City vs Real Madrid, Champions League: Live streaming, MCI v RM Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

MCI vs RM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Man City vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Man City vs Real Madrid Head to Head.

While the Citizens will be eager to secure their spot in the last 8, Los Blancos will be eyeing to overcome from the 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

When and where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid

Where and when is the Man City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match being played?

The Man City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be played on August 8, 2020, at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Man City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match begin?

The Man City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will begin at 00:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 live in India (TV channels)?

The Man City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 live telecast will be available on Ten and TenHD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Man City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 live streaming?

The Man City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 live telecast will be available online on the SonyLiv app and the SonyLiv.com website for premium users.



Man City vs Real Madrid: Predicted Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, D. Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling





DREAM11: Courtois; Laporte, Militao, Carvajal; R. Mahrez, R. Hernandez, De Bruyne, Kroos, Valverde; Benzema, Sterling