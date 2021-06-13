Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur dies of COVID-19

Nirmal Kaur, 85-year-old former captain of India's volleyball team and wife of sprint legend Milkha Singh, died of Covid-19 complications on Sunday, her family said.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali since then. Statements from the hospital over the past few days revealed that her health had deteriorated. Her family said she died at 4 pm on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.

"A backbone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself," it said.

Nirmal was brought to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on May 26, two days after Milkha was admitted to the same facility due to COVID-pneumonia.

He was discharged from Fortis, but had to be taken to PGIMER after he complained of low oxygen level.

A former Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab Government and ex captain of the Indian national volleyball team, Nirmal had fought a valiant battle till the very end, the family spokesperson said.

"The family has expressed its grateful thanks to everyone for their solidarity and prayers right through the battle which gave them the strength to face it bravely."

She is survived by her husband Milkha Singh, one son and three daughters.