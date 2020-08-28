Khel Ratna winner Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19

Top Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat confirmed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vinesh, who has been selected for the highly prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award for this year, is an Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist and has been training with his coach Om Prakash at her village in Sonepat.

"My test was done on Thursday and it has come positive. I am at home right. Now, my family members will also get tested tomorrow. I still didn't feel any symptoms. I am absolutely fine," Vinesh told IANS.

As a result of her testing COVID-19 positive, the 26-year-old will be skipping the virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution on Saturday (August 29).

She is amongst 4 other sports personalities who will be prested with the 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD: Rohit Sharma, Mariyappan T, Manika Batra, Vinesh Phogat and Rani Rampal