Juventus vs Lyon, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, JUV v LYN Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

While the 'Old Lady' will be looking to overcome the 1-0 loss from the first leg.

When and where to watch Juventus vs Lyon

Where and when is the Juventus vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Juventus vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League match will be played on August 8, 2020, at Allianz Stadium.

What time does the Juventus vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Juventus vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 00:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Juventus vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online Juventus vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Juventus vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.



Juventus vs Lyon: Predicted Starting XIs

Lyon: Lopes (GK), Dubois, Andersen, Denayer, Marcal, Aouar, Mendes, Ekambi, Reine-Adelaide, Depay, Dembele

Juventus: Szczesny (GK), Sandro, Ligt, Bonucci, Cuadrado, Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur, Ronaldo, Dybala, Bernardeschi





DREAM11: Lopes; Sandro, de Ligt, Cuadrado, Bonucci; Aouar, Adelaide, Matuidi; Ronaldo (C), Dybala (VC), Toko-Ekambi