John Cena and K-pop band BTS’ mutual admiration sets social media on fire

John Cena is best remembered as a 16-time WWE champion who raised the popularity of the World Wrestling Entertainment by many notches during his near two-decade association. Before he became the 16-time champion, John Cena was known as the rapper with the ‘Dr of Thugonomics’ persona. Thus, it is no surprise that John Cena is a big rap fan. However, what does come as a surprise is his fan following of the Korean band BTS and ARMY.

In 2018, John Cena shared a photo of J-Hope on his Instagram handle. Ever since he was informed about BTS, he has become a big fan of them and he once tweeted, “I’ve had a little trouble keeping up lately but does @BTS_twt @bts_bighit need a bodyguard? Crazy because I’ve been touring with them for years, they just can’t see me.”

Little did John Cena know that BTS is also a big fan of him and this was revealed in an episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. When Fallon said that BTS wanted to meet John Cena, he said he was floored. “I love the contributions that this band has done. They have been so popular globally. I said I should know about them. They are rappers and thus I started following them.”

When you see how John Cena carries himself, it becomes even clearer why BTS resonates with him. Also read After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, John Cena wishes speedy recovery for Aishwarya Rai He has that same humble appreciation for his opportunities. He's not taking his success for granted. He still seems to admire this entertainment world ... even though he's in it September 30, 2020

BTS A Global Brand

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output.

i’m genuinely tearing up hearing john cena praise and talk about bts, the way he said “the way that they conduct themselves as human beings is amazing and that’s motivating people and breaking stereotypes. That’s fcking changing the world” — jukoo(@dailykkyu) September 30, 2020

Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

John Cena just cut his best promo in years ... not to hype a match, but to acknowledge why BTS and the Army are so special. It's so nice to see a fellow entertainer not only acknowledging BTS' talent and success, but the heart and purpose behind it. #BTSWeek — Brian Cantor (@cantorpedia) September 30, 2020

Having sold over 20 million albums on the Gaon Music Chart, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7. BTS was the second best-selling artists of 2018 worldwide according to the IFPI's Global Artist Chart, as well as the only non-English speaking artist to enter the chart.