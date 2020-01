ISL 2019-20, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CFC vs JFC

Chennaiyin FC will be locking horns with Jamshedpur FC in tonight's Hero Indian Super League clash.

Going into tonight's game, both teams will be looking for a win and for all three points. The home side cruised to a 2-0 victory in their previous match and will be hoping to bag yet another win. Last time these two teams met in the league, the game ended up in a 1-1 draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: My Dream11 Team

S Paul, E Sabia, L Goian, Tiri, R Gurung, R Crivellaro, L Chhangte, A Monroy, M Moura, N Valskis, S Castel

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith; Edwin Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh; Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul; Joyner Lourenco, Narender Gahlot, Memo, Bikash Jairu; Farukh Choudhary, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta; Sergio Castel Martinez, David Grande.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

The match will be played on January 23, 2020, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.