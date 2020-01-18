ISL 2019-20, ATK vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATK vs FCG

ATK will lock horns with FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 later on tonight.

The home side will be looking to bounce back with a win after facing a defeat in their previous match against Karela. FC Goa have already defeated ATK earlier this season and will be looking to replicate the same form once again away from home.

ATK vs FC Goa: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: A Bhattacharya

Defenders: C Pena, M Fall, P Kotal, P Das

Midfielders: L Rodrigues, A Jahouh, H Boumous, F Javi-Hernandez

Forwards: F Corominas, Roy Krishna

ATK vs FC Goa: Probable Playing 11

ATK FC Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

FC Goa Playing XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas

ATK vs FC Goa: Match details

The match will be played on January 18, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.