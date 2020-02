ISL 2019-20, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ATK vs CFC

ATK will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 later on tonight.

The home side will be looking to secure that top spot in the league standings during tonight's match and are won all of their previous four matches. Chennaiyin FC are also in fine form and are unbeaten in their last five

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: A Bhattacharya

Defenders: L Goian, P Das, P Kotal,

Midfielders: A Thapa, R Crivellaro, M Soosairaj, F Javi-Hernandez

Forwards: N Valskis, D Williams, R Krishna

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Playing 11

ATK FC Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (gk), Sumit Rathi, Pritam Kotal, Victor Mongil, Prabir Das, Mandi Sosa, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna.

Chennaiyin FC Playing XI: Vishal Kaith (gk), Laldinliana Renthlei, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Match details

The match will be played on February 16, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.