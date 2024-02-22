IPL 2024 schedule for 21 matches announced, Dhoni's CSK to play Kohli's RCB in opener at Chennai on....

Sports
BCCI has announced the dates, and fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday (February 22).
On Thursday, BCCI announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The marquee tournament is set to commence on March 22. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
However, organisers have announced the schedule only for the first 21 matches. The remaining fixtures are expected to be announced after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. As of now, BCCI has released the schedule for the matches from March 22 to April 7, including four doubleheaders.
TATA #IPL2024 Schedule is HERE!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2024
