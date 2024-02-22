Twitter
IPL 2024 schedule for 21 matches announced, Dhoni's CSK to play Kohli's RCB in opener at Chennai on....

BCCI has announced the dates, and fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday (February 22).

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:13 PM IST

Edited by

On Thursday, BCCI announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The marquee tournament is set to commence on March 22. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

However, organisers have announced the schedule only for the first 21 matches. The remaining fixtures are expected to be announced after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. As of now, BCCI has released the schedule for the matches from March 22 to April 7, including four doubleheaders.

Check the full schedule here:

  • CSK vs RCB on March 22 - 7:30 pm in Chennai
  • PBKS vs DC on March 23 - 3:30 pm in Mohali
  • KKR vs SRH on March 23 - 7:30 pm in Kolkata
  • RR vs LSG on March 24 - 3:30 pm in Jaipur
  • GT vs MI on March 24 - 7:30 pm in Ahmedabad
  • RCB vs PBKS on March 25 - 7:30 pm in Bengaluru
  • CSK vs GT on March 26 - 7:30 pm in Chennai
  • SRH vs MI on March 27 - 7:30 pm in Hyderabad
  • RR vs DC on March 28 - 7:30 pm in Jaipur 
  • RCB vs KKR on March 29 - 7:30 pm in Bengaluru 
  • LSG vs PBKS on March 30 - 7:30 pm in Lucknow
  • GT vs SRH on March 31 - 3:30 pm in Ahmedabad
  • DC vs CSK on March 31 - 7:30 pm in Vizag
  • MI vs RR on April 1 - 7:30 pm in Mumbai
  • RCB vs LSG on April 2 - 7:30 pm in Bengaluru
  • DC vs KKR on April 3 - 7:30 pm in Vizag
  • GT vs PBKS on April 4 - 7: 30 pm in Ahmedabad
  • SRH vs CSK on April 5 - 7:30 pm in Hyderabad
  • RR vs RCB on April 6 - 7:30 pm in Jaipur
  • MI vs DC on April 7 - 3:30 pm in Mumbai
  • LSG vs GT on April 7 - 7:30 pm in Lucknow
