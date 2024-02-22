IPL 2024 schedule for 21 matches announced, Dhoni's CSK to play Kohli's RCB in opener at Chennai on....

BCCI has announced the dates, and fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday (February 22).

On Thursday, BCCI announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The marquee tournament is set to commence on March 22. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

However, organisers have announced the schedule only for the first 21 matches. The remaining fixtures are expected to be announced after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. As of now, BCCI has released the schedule for the matches from March 22 to April 7, including four doubleheaders.

Check the full schedule here:

CSK vs RCB on March 22 - 7:30 pm in Chennai

PBKS vs DC on March 23 - 3:30 pm in Mohali

KKR vs SRH on March 23 - 7:30 pm in Kolkata

RR vs LSG on March 24 - 3:30 pm in Jaipur

GT vs MI on March 24 - 7:30 pm in Ahmedabad

RCB vs PBKS on March 25 - 7:30 pm in Bengaluru

CSK vs GT on March 26 - 7:30 pm in Chennai

SRH vs MI on March 27 - 7:30 pm in Hyderabad

RR vs DC on March 28 - 7:30 pm in Jaipur

RCB vs KKR on March 29 - 7:30 pm in Bengaluru

LSG vs PBKS on March 30 - 7:30 pm in Lucknow

GT vs SRH on March 31 - 3:30 pm in Ahmedabad

DC vs CSK on March 31 - 7:30 pm in Vizag

MI vs RR on April 1 - 7:30 pm in Mumbai

RCB vs LSG on April 2 - 7:30 pm in Bengaluru

DC vs KKR on April 3 - 7:30 pm in Vizag

GT vs PBKS on April 4 - 7: 30 pm in Ahmedabad

SRH vs CSK on April 5 - 7:30 pm in Hyderabad

RR vs RCB on April 6 - 7:30 pm in Jaipur

MI vs DC on April 7 - 3:30 pm in Mumbai

LSG vs GT on April 7 - 7:30 pm in Lucknow