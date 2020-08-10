Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV

Inter Milan remain on course for silverware as they take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Antonio Conte's men saw off Getafe in the last 16 and Leverkusen completed their job against Rangers to set up an intriguing last-eight tie.

When and where to watch Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen

Where and when is the Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League match will be played on August 11, 2020, at Esprit Arena.

What time does the Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League match begin?

The Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday midnight.

Where to watch Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League live in India (TV channels)?

The Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen live telecast will be on Sony Ten2 SD and HD channels in India.

How and where to watch online Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen live streaming?

The Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted Starting XIs

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Martinez, Lukaku

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; L.Bender, S.Bender, Tapsoba, Wendell; Aranguiz, Palacios; Diaby, Havertz, Bailey; Volland