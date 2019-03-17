Indian Wells: Dominic Theim sets finals date with Roger Federer

Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated Milos Raonic 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 on Saturday to book a title clash with five-time champion Roger Federer at the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

Thiem, ranked eighth in the world, withstood 17 aces from the rangy Canadian, gaining the only break of the contest in the third set.

He'll fight for a maiden Masters 1000 title against Swiss great Federer. Federer, seeking a record sixth Indian Wells crown, reached the final when semi-final opponent Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with a right knee injury.

Thiem, 25, has split four prior meetings with the 20-time Grand Slam champion 2-2.

Federer prevailed in straight sets in their most recent meeting in the ATP finals last year after Thiem had won back-to-back encounters in 2016.

"It's always something special to play him,," Thiem said. "I know it's going to be very tough, but at the same time, I will give it everything to hopefully win my first (Masters 1000) title."

