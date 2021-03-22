Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta to marry Vishnu Vishal soon, confirms Telugu actor

Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal will be tieing the knot soon, the Telugu actor confirmed at the pre-release event of Aranya (Telugu version of Kaadan) in Hyderabad.

"We are going to tie the know real soon and I am going to become a Telugu alludu (son-in-law) now. I am extremely happy about it. I will announce the wedding date soon," Vishal said, news agencies reported.

Talking about the badminton player, Vishal added that he would like to thank her for being by his side throughout the shooting of the film Aranya.

"I want to thank Jwala. She was of huge support while shooting this film as she was there for me throughout," he said.

It was on September 7, 2020, - Jwala's birthday - that Vishal had surprised the shuttler by proposing to her.

"Happy birthday @Guttajwala. New start to LIFE...Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around...Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings. thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..



Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings



thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

Vishal was earlier married to Rajani from 2010 to 2018 before the couple filed for divorce. Jwala, on the other hand, tied the knot with Chetan Anand and the couple had filed for divorce in 2011.