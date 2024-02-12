Indian cricket legend lands in big trouble, faces loss of Rs 160000 due to…

The legendary Indian cricket player and former captain of India, Sourav Ganguly, has lodged a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station in Kolkata following the alleged theft of his smartphone, which is valued at Rs 1.6 lakh. Ganguly is concerned about the theft of his phone since it has access to multiple accounts and is connected to his bank. As per reports, painting work was being done at his residence at the time of the theft, and the workers will probably be questioned by the police shortly.

According to HT Bangla, Ganguly stated “I think my phone was stolen from home. I last saw the phone around 11:30 am on January 19. I tried to find the phone but couldn't find it. Deeply concerned about the loss of my phone. Because the phone has multiple contact numbers and access to personal information and accounts. "I request that you trace the phone or take appropriate action," Ganguly stated in the police report.

