Meet woman, donated more than Rs 119522 crore, she has a net worth of Rs 292995 crore, she was married to…

Meet man, an Indian, leading world's most valuable company with over Rs 25900000 crore market cap, his net worth is…

Viral video: Indian woman wears 'lehenga' as she walks through London streets, netizens call her 'runaway bride', watch

Meet UP's richest man, turned small family business into Rs 19000 crore empire, his massive net worth is...

Meet woman who designed lounge area of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, she is married to...

Indian cricket legend lands in big trouble, faces loss of Rs 160000 due to…

The legendary Indian cricket player and former captain of India, Sourav Ganguly, has lodged a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station in Kolkata following the alleged theft of his smartphone, which is valued at Rs 1.6 lakh.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

Edited by

The legendary Indian cricket player and former captain of India, Sourav Ganguly, has lodged a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station in Kolkata following the alleged theft of his smartphone, which is valued at Rs 1.6 lakh. Ganguly is concerned about the theft of his phone since it has access to multiple accounts and is connected to his bank. As per reports, painting work was being done at his residence at the time of the theft, and the workers will probably be questioned by the police shortly.

According to HT Bangla, Ganguly stated “I think my phone was stolen from home. I last saw the phone around 11:30 am on January 19. I tried to find the phone but couldn't find it. Deeply concerned about the loss of my phone. Because the phone has multiple contact numbers and access to personal information and accounts. "I request that you trace the phone or take appropriate action," Ganguly stated in the police report. 

According to India Today, the veteran cricket player Ganguly had mentioned that his phone held sensitive personal information and had access to numerous accounts. He had also voiced concerns about the security of the information on his phone.

According to Ganguly, the ongoing U-19 World Cup is a losing venture, as he stated in a recent interview with RevSportz, he said, "You can say it's a loss-making tournament. Most World Cups not featuring the senior men's teams are non-profit.

