India star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys luxurious flat in Mumbai’s posh area for Rs…

According to the Money Control report, Jasiwal has purchased a flat for Rs 5.38 crore in the Ten BKC project located in Bandra East.

Team India’s rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal is making headlines after buying another luxurious flat in Mumbai’s posh area.

The flat is spread across 1,100 square feet and the deal was registered for this under-construction flat by Jaiswal on January 7.

As per the report, the under-construction project was acquired by Adani Realty and the broker claims that completion and handover of apartments are expected to happen this year itself.

Launched in 2016, Ten BKC is a residential project, offering flats that are 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK. Jaiswal, who made his purchase at a cost of over Rs 48,000 for each square foot, also captures the classic rags-to-riches story, given his humble beginnings. Apart from being a significant part of the Indian Cricket Team, he represents the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Recently, Jaiswal has received lots of appreciation from fans and legends for his impressive performance in the ongoing India vs England Test series. He delivered yet another fantastic performance in the third Test with his double ton (214* runs).

After Jaiswal raced to his 122-ball century in the 3rd Test, he joined Virat Kohli in the elite list. He has become the first batter since Kohli to smash more than 400 runs in an IND vs ENG Test series.