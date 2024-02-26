Twitter
Headlines

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Virat Kohli’s landmark record of…

Empowering talent acquisition: The role of English proficiency tests in recruitment

Distacart founders' vision to make Indian products more accessible globally comes to life

Meet star kid, related to two superstars but gave only flops in her career, left India, married millionaire, now she...

Pankaj Udhas, Chitthi Aayi Hai-fame singer, passes away at 72 after prolonged illness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Virat Kohli’s landmark record of…

Empowering talent acquisition: The role of English proficiency tests in recruitment

Distacart founders' vision to make Indian products more accessible globally comes to life

8 highest-grossing sequels in Bollywood

Health benefits of holy basil

Most venomous insects in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Meet star kid, related to two superstars but gave only flops in her career, left India, married millionaire, now she...

Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali's Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra-starrer to release on this date

India's most successful star kid gave two blockbusters at 25, biggest overseas hit; bigger than Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Virat Kohli’s landmark record of…

India went on to beat the Ben Stokes-led side by five wickets at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. With this remarkable win, Rohit Sharma’s men have secured the series 3-1, which also registered their 17th consecutive Test series win at home.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

article-main
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Virat Kohli’s landmark record
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a remarkable achievement, India’s star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal equalled Virat Kohli’s long-standing record for scoring the most runs in a Test series for India against England. With scoring two double tons in the ongoing series, Jasiwal amassed 655 runs in four Tests, matching Kohli’s tally of 655 runs during England's tour of India in 2016/17.

With one more match left in the series, Jaiswal is all set to surpass Kohli’s record of scoring maximum runs for India against England in a Test series.

The 22-year-old is also eyeing Graham Gooch's record of 752 runs, which is the most for any batter in an India-England Test series. 

If Jaiswal manages to reach 700 runs in the fifth Test, he will script history by being the first batter to do so for India against England in a Test series. Not only this, he may also get closer to equaling or breaking legend Sunil Gavaskar’s landmark record of scoring most runs for India in a Test series. Gavaskar reigns the list with scoring 774 runs against West Indies in a red ball series in 1971.

Meanwhile, India went on to beat the Ben Stokes-led side by five wickets at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. With this remarkable win, Rohit Sharma’s men have secured the series 3-1, which also registered their 17th consecutive Test series win at home.

The series’ final match will be played at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala on March 7.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maratha quota agitation: Internet services suspended in 3 districts of Maharashtra

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent grooves to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya , internet loves it

Crakk box office collection day 2: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal film sees drop on first Saturday, collects Rs 2.75 crore

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Gill, Jurel, Ashwin shine as India beat England to secure series 3-1

Viral video: Man pokes elephant with a stick and then this happens next...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE