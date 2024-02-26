IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Virat Kohli’s landmark record of…

India went on to beat the Ben Stokes-led side by five wickets at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. With this remarkable win, Rohit Sharma’s men have secured the series 3-1, which also registered their 17th consecutive Test series win at home.

In a remarkable achievement, India’s star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal equalled Virat Kohli’s long-standing record for scoring the most runs in a Test series for India against England. With scoring two double tons in the ongoing series, Jasiwal amassed 655 runs in four Tests, matching Kohli’s tally of 655 runs during England's tour of India in 2016/17.

With one more match left in the series, Jaiswal is all set to surpass Kohli’s record of scoring maximum runs for India against England in a Test series.

The 22-year-old is also eyeing Graham Gooch's record of 752 runs, which is the most for any batter in an India-England Test series.

If Jaiswal manages to reach 700 runs in the fifth Test, he will script history by being the first batter to do so for India against England in a Test series. Not only this, he may also get closer to equaling or breaking legend Sunil Gavaskar’s landmark record of scoring most runs for India in a Test series. Gavaskar reigns the list with scoring 774 runs against West Indies in a red ball series in 1971.

Meanwhile, India went on to beat the Ben Stokes-led side by five wickets at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. With this remarkable win, Rohit Sharma’s men have secured the series 3-1, which also registered their 17th consecutive Test series win at home.

The series’ final match will be played at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala on March 7.