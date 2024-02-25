IND vs ENG: R Ashwin achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Anil Kumble’s landmark record of…

In a remarkable achievement, India’s star spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has equalled legend Anil Kumble’s record of taking the most five-wicket haul for India in Test cricket history. Ashwin achieved this milestone during Day 3 of the series’ fourth Test match against England in Ranchi on Sunday. Ashwin matched Kumble’s record by taking the 35th fifer in the longest format of cricket.

Most fifers in Tests

M Muralitharan (133 Tests) - 67

S Warne (145 Tests) - 37

R Hadlee (86 Tests) - 36

R Ashwin (99 Tests) - 35

A Kumble (132 Tests) - 35

Not only this, He also broke Kumble’s long-standing record of taking the most Test wickets at home. Out of the 619 Test wickets, Kumble took 350 wickets in India. Whereas Ashwin surpassed the legend by dismissing the 351st batter on Sunday in Ranchi. The 37-year-old now has a total of 507 wickets in Test cricket.

Most wickets in India in Tests

R. Ashwin - 354*

Anil Kumble - 350

Harbhajan Singh - 265

Kapil Dev - 219

Ravindra Jadeja - 211*

Meanwhile, Ashwin’s brilliant 5/51 and Kuldeep Yadav’s stunning 4/22 helped India bowl out England for 145 runs. In India’s second innings, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiwal came to open and scored 40/0 (8) at stumps on Day 3. India need 152 more to win the Ranchi Test.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently leading the series 2-1, with the fifth match set to take place in Dharamshala. The fifth Test will also mark Ashwin’s 100th Test match for India.