IND vs ENG: Joe Root scripts history in Ranchi Test, becomes first batter to…

England star batter Joe Root entered the history books as he became the first-ever cricketer to smash 10 Test centuries against India.

India is taking on England in the series’ fourth Test match at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. During the clash, England star batter Joe Root entered the history books as he became the first-ever cricketer to smash 10 Test centuries against India. With his scintillating hundred, he broke Australia star player Steve Smith’s record who scored nine tons against India in 37 innings.

Interestingly, Joe Root smashed his first century after 14 innings. His last Test ton was registered against Australia in June 2023.

Root, who achieved this feat in 152* innings, has now scored 31 Test centuries overall. With this impressive knock, the 33-year-old also joined Ricky Ponting in the elite list of scoring 20-fifty plus Test scores against India.

Most Test centuries against India

Joe Root - 10 centuries (52 innings) *

Steven Smith - 9 centuries (37 innings)

Gary Sobers - 8 centuries (30 innings)

Viv Richards - 8 centuries (41 innings)

Ricky Ponting - 8 centuries (51 innings)