I am on other side of my career: Sunil Chhetri not sure when he is 'going to stop' playing

From playing 115 matches to scoring 72 goals for India, Sunil Chhetri is in the twilight of his career.

The Indian football team captain is, however, not sure when to walk away from the game.

The 35-year-old has been the face of Indian football for close to a decade. He has been the country’s all-time leading goal-scorer and is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of active international scorers in world football.

The skipper admits that he does not have much time as he tries to guide the team to the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

“I am on the other side of my career. I have already played 112 games for my country and I am not going to play 250 games. That is what I meant that I do not have many games left. I do not know when I am going to stop but I love this game,” Chhetri, said.

“I feel really energetic. So I will keep going as much as possible. But the fact is, I am on the other side of my career and not going to play 100 games more for my country. So, whatever it is, 10, 20, 30, 40, 60, I don’t know how many, but as many as I can, I will give my best.”

As for now, the Indian football team are virtually knocked out for 2022 World Cup qualifying round after a 0-1 loss to Oman. India have slipped to the fourth spot in Group E of the tournament.

The Indian team is, however, still in the hunt for a third-round berth for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. They will face Qatar on March 26.

With some quality players in the side, Chhetri reckons there is no reason why India cannot win the fixture and take a huge step forward.

“We have improved a little bit and have to go a long way. I think everyone who is involved with it, corporate houses, players, coaches, government, AIFF, fans, media have to come together and put the best foot forward to take it to a different level. We are going in the right direction, but the goal is far. We have to work really hard,” Chhetri explained.