Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Swiss Open 2022: HS Prannoy loses final clash against Jonatan Christie in men's singles final

HS Prannoy fought but it was too little too late for him as Jonatan Christie won the second game 21-18.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 27, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

Swiss Open 2022: HS Prannoy loses final clash against Jonatan Christie in men's singles final

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy lost to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 12-21 18-21 in the men's singles final of Swiss Open 2022 which lasted for 48 minutes at St. Jakobshalle arena.

In the opening game World No.8, Jonatan Christie started off on a positive note taking a 4-1 lead by winning three points on the trot. The Indian fought back winning 4 consecutive points taking a 5-4 lead.

The World No. 26 Indian led 7-5 at one point but from there on lost his way as the Indonesian won four consecutive points to take a 12-8 lead. At 13-10 lead the World No.8 Christie won seven points consecutively to take a massive 20-10 lead and went on to win the opening game 21-12 to go one game up.

WATCH:

In the second game, both the shuttlers fought neck-to-neck as at one point they were both levelled at 7-7 but from there on Jonatan Christie won four consecutive points to take an 11-7 lead. Trailing 9-13 the Indian made a comeback to make it 13-13.

After that, the Indonesian World No.8 made the race away with a 20-15 lead and it all seemed over. Prannoy fought winning three consecutive points but it was too little too late for him as Jonatan Christie won the second game 21-18 and claim the men's single title of Swiss Open Super 300.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.