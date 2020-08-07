'He decided': Zidane explains Bale's omission from Real Madrid squad ahead of UCL clash vs Man City

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Gareth Bale did not want to play against Manchester City, hence his omission from the traveling squad.

When Madrid announced its 24-man traveling team for the return leg of the UEFA Champions League, Bale's name was missing from it.

"I will explain because many things are said," Zidane told reporters in a news conference.

"We have a relationship of respect between player and coach, that is clear. The only thing I can say is that he has decided not to play, and the rest is between him and me," he added.

Not only Bale but creative midfielder James Rodriguez was also left out of the traveling squad.

"I have already answered before about the situation. The rest is a conversation between the player and the coach, and I am not going to tell you anything," Zidane added.

Speaking on the topic of the Waleshman's future with the Los Blancos, Zizou said: "Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player, nothing changes. I respect that."

"He has decided not to play. All of us here are focused on tomorrow's game," he added.

Going into the 2nd leg of the round of 16 tie, the Los Blancos side will be hoping to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium before the competition was called off for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

Throughout the 2019-20 season, Bale has featured in just two of Madrid's 11 matches in the La Liga after the league competition had resumed post-lockdown.

Real Madrid may also be without their record signing Eden Hazard, who picked up a knock ahead of the R16 2nd leg clash against the Citizens but might just recover in time for tonight's decider.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola and Altube.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy and Javi Hernandez.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde and Isco.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Jovic, Asensio, Brahim, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.