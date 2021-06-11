French Open 2021 semi-final Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal live streaming details: When and where to watch

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's rivalry will witness another historic game as they both face each other in the second semi-final of the French Open 2021 on Friday, June 11. After being placed on the same side of the draw, the penultimate knockout clash of the men's tournament was on expected lines between Djokovic and the 13-time champion Nadal.

These two will be meeting for the 58th time and the Spaniard would look to draw level with Djokovic on 29 wins.

When will the French Open 2021 semi-final Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal match start?

The match will start at 9 PM IST on Friday, June 11.

Where will the French Open 2021 semi-final Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal match be played?

The match will be played at the Phillipe-Chartier Stadium at Roland Garros in Paris.

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2021 semi-final Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal match?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the French Open 2021 semi-final Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.