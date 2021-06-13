French Open 2021 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming details: When and where to watch

After having ended Rafael Nadal's reign at French Open, world number one Novak Djokovic is all set to face future great Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final at Roland Garros.

Djokovic will be seeking his 19th singles Grand Slam title while the 22-year-old has reached his first final by beating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set contest.

The two had faced each other seven times in the past with the Serbian leading 5-2.

When will the French Open 2021 Final Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match start?

The match will start at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 13.

Where will the French Open 2021Final Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match be played?

The match will be played at the Phillipe-Chartier Stadium at Roland Garros in Paris.

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2021 Final Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the French Open 2021 Final Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.