Twitter
Headlines

Shankar Mahadevan reacts to his first-ever Grammy win, says 'completely blacked out when...'

CUET UG 2024 to see major changes: Exam in hybrid mode, fewer subject options

Congress leaders discuss seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls; Sonia Gandhi may be named for RS election

Gurugram Metro Project: Big update on new rail route between Millennium City Centre, Cyber City; check details

Footballer dies after being hit by lightning strike during match; video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shankar Mahadevan reacts to his first-ever Grammy win, says 'completely blacked out when...'

CUET UG 2024 to see major changes: Exam in hybrid mode, fewer subject options

Gurugram Metro Project: Big update on new rail route between Millennium City Centre, Cyber City; check details

Healthy alternatives to coffee to start your day

7 lean protein foods for weight loss

9 red food and their health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Arshad Warsi, wife Maria Goretti register their marriage after 25 years ahead of Valentine's Day

'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan to return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop earned only Rs 8 crore, was India's most expensive film, co-star was jailed, director died

HomeSports

Sports

Footballer dies after being hit by lightning strike during match; video goes viral

Struck by lightning on the football field, an Indonesian player died after a friendly match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:06 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A shocking incident unfolded at Siliwangi Stadium in Bandung, West Java, during a friendly match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang, as 35-year-old footballer Septain Raharja was struck by lightning. The terrifying moment, captured on video, has reverberated across the sports world, leaving fans in disbelief.

Despite immediate efforts to rush Raharja to a local hospital, the Indonesian athlete succumbed to the incident shortly after arrival, as reported by Indonesia's PRFM News. The incident occurred around 4:20 pm local time on Saturday, with Raharja collapsing during the match. Witnesses described the harrowing scene as players and teams observed a moment of silence in honor of the fallen athlete.

An analysis by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) revealed that the lightning struck Raharja from a cloud just 300 meters above the stadium. Sadly, this tragic event is not unprecedented in Indonesian football, as a similar incident occurred in 2023 when a young player in Bojonegoro, East Java, was struck by lightning during the Soeratin U-13 Cup. Miraculously, the youngster survived after prompt medical intervention, experiencing a cardiac arrest and later regaining consciousness.

Football has witnessed other heartbreaking incidents on the pitch, with Ivory Coast's Moustapha Sylla collapsing and passing away during a game in March 2023. The 21-year-old was playing for Racing Club Abidjan against Sol FC in a domestic league match.

Regrettably, such incidents are not confined to a specific region, as even in Indian club and junior football, similar tragedies have occurred. The sports community is left grappling with the fragility of life on the field and the need for enhanced safety measures during adverse weather conditions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UP MLAs leave on buses to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir, chant 'Jai Shree Ram'; watch

7th Pay Commission big update: EPFO hikes interest rate on PF, DA hike expected soon

IND vs ENG: BCCI announces squad for remaining 3 Tests; KL Rahul, Jadeja return

CUET PG 2024: Correction process begins for postgraduate entrance exam at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Zomato lands in soup, customer gets food in just 30 minutes, files complaint due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE