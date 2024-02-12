Footballer dies after being hit by lightning strike during match; video goes viral

Struck by lightning on the football field, an Indonesian player died after a friendly match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang.

A shocking incident unfolded at Siliwangi Stadium in Bandung, West Java, during a friendly match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang, as 35-year-old footballer Septain Raharja was struck by lightning. The terrifying moment, captured on video, has reverberated across the sports world, leaving fans in disbelief.

Despite immediate efforts to rush Raharja to a local hospital, the Indonesian athlete succumbed to the incident shortly after arrival, as reported by Indonesia's PRFM News. The incident occurred around 4:20 pm local time on Saturday, with Raharja collapsing during the match. Witnesses described the harrowing scene as players and teams observed a moment of silence in honor of the fallen athlete.

An analysis by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) revealed that the lightning struck Raharja from a cloud just 300 meters above the stadium. Sadly, this tragic event is not unprecedented in Indonesian football, as a similar incident occurred in 2023 when a young player in Bojonegoro, East Java, was struck by lightning during the Soeratin U-13 Cup. Miraculously, the youngster survived after prompt medical intervention, experiencing a cardiac arrest and later regaining consciousness.

Football has witnessed other heartbreaking incidents on the pitch, with Ivory Coast's Moustapha Sylla collapsing and passing away during a game in March 2023. The 21-year-old was playing for Racing Club Abidjan against Sol FC in a domestic league match.

Regrettably, such incidents are not confined to a specific region, as even in Indian club and junior football, similar tragedies have occurred. The sports community is left grappling with the fragility of life on the field and the need for enhanced safety measures during adverse weather conditions.