Five-times snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan smashes World Championship record with 108-minute win

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym

DNA: If you use more phone then pay more insurance premium

Uddhav Thackeray demands resignation of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis after SC’s verdict

Watch: Stunning new panoramic photographs of Mars released by NASA

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homeindia

india

Five-times snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan smashes World Championship record with 108-minute win

Five-times champion Ronnie O'Sullivan beat the first-round opponent Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand 10-1 at the World Snooker Championship in 108 minutes to set the record for the fastest match in Crucible history on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2020, 08:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Five-times champion Ronnie O'Sullivan beat the first-round opponent Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand 10-1 at the World Snooker Championship in 108 minutes to set the record for the fastest match in Crucible history on Monday.

O'Sullivan, who led 8-1 at the close of play on Sunday, stayed true to his nickname 'The Rocket' when he won the two frames needed in less than 30 minutes to become the first man to win a match in under two hours.

The record was previously held by England's Shaun Murphy who blanked China's Luo Honghao 10-0 in the first round last year in 149 minutes but O'Sullivan smashed the record by 41 minutes, after which he brushed aside his achievement.

"I'm not really bothered by records, I stopped bothering about records when I reached them and they didn't really give you that buzz for very long," O'Sullivan, 44, said after the match where he had two-century breaks.

"They're nice when you're chasing them but once you get them they`re overrated in many ways. So I think you just take each game as it comes and it's just nice to be out there playing some snooker."

The Englishman will play Ding Junhui of China in the second round.

O'Sullivan courted controversy before the tournament when he said players were being treated like "lab rats" at the World Championship as he questioned a decision to allow spectators into the Crucible Theatre amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, when coronavirus infections started to spike in the country, the British government made a U-turn on its decision to allow fans to attend selected trial events, designed to 'stress test' new guidelines on a return to regular live sport.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Big Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan 'oversmart', latter calls him 'confused and delusional'

Meet Atlee, director of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who has a unique 3 Idiots connection, helmed 3 blockbusters for Vijay

Himachal rains: Five dead in landslides, fresh red alert of extremely heavy rainfall issued for 10 districts

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price comparison of micro SUVs

This Indian actor holds Guinness World Record for doing most international films, its not Irrfan, Aishwarya, or Priyanka

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE