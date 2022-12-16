FIFA World Cup 2022: When and where to watch Morocco vs Croatia third-place play off match live in India

Morocco vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia will face Morocco in the World Cup third-place play-off. Croatia was defeated in their semi-final by Argentina, spearheaded by Lionel Messi, while Morocco was defeated 2-0 by France in the second semi-final.

After guiding Croatia to consecutive World Cup semi-finals, Modric's quest for a World Cup title ended in the semi-finals against Argentina.

Croatia eliminated Brazil from the World Cup, defeating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semi-finals for the second time in a row.

Croatia has only won one of their six regular-season games. They drew 0-0 with Morocco in their first encounter, then defeated Canada 4-1. Their final group game, against Belgium, ended in another 0-0 draw. Croatia needed penalties to defeat Japan in the Round of 16 and repeated the same against Brazil.

Morocco's amazing World Cup run, in which they knocked off three of the of the world's top 10 ranked teams, was halted by France in the semi-final. They conceded early on owing to a fantastic close range strike from Theo Hernandez, but the North Africans recovered and threatened for most of the game before Randal Kolo Muani increased France's advantage deep into the second half.

Croatia and Morocco have only met twice, with the Europeans winning on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the Hassan II Trophy, a friendly event hosted by the North Africans.

Their second match occurred in the World Cup group stage, where they drew 0-0.

Match Details

Croatia vs Morocco- FIFA World Cup (Third Place Play-Off)

Date And Time: 17th December, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Live Streaming Details

When is Croatia vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco will be played on 17 December.

What time is Croatia vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco will start at 8:30 pm IST.

Where will Croatia vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Predicted playing XI

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic, Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

READ| Croatia vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for CRO vs MAR Third place play-off FIFA World Cup 2022