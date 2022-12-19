Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Emiliano Martinez wins Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper

FIFA World Cup: Argentina's Emiliano Martinez was crowned the best goalkeeper of the tournament, after helping his side win the match 4-2 on penalties

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Emiliano Martinez won the golden glove award after helping Argentina win 4-2 on penalties

Argentina squared off against France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. Argentina prevailed 4-2 on penalties after Emiliano Martinez's heroics in the final helped his side prevail 4-2 on penalties. 

Martinez had been crucial on Argentina's run-up to the final but he perhaps saved his best performance for the final. 

While both teams' goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez and Hugo Lloris have been in exceptional form, despite their brilliance, it was Martinez who went ahead and landed the golden glove. 

He saw off competition from fellow goalies Livakovic and Bounou to land the top prize. 

No goalie at the tournament had made more saves than Croatia's Dominik Livakovic, whose extraordinary 23 saves put him firmly in contention for the golden glove award. 

He made plenty of crucial saves helping Croatia finish third in the tournament, as he kept out opponents not just in opponents, but also was a heroic presence between the sticks during the penalty shootouts against Japan and Brazil as well. 

On the other hand, Morocco's Yassine Bounou also made a case for himself as the best goalie in the tournament, keeping four clean sheets, and conceding just one goal before they faced off against France in the semifinal. 

While The Moroccan keeper did concede twice against France, and twice against Croatia in the 3rd place match, but he was in stellar form, keeping the likes of Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Croatia, earlier in the group stage, at bay.

But in the end, Martinez saved two penalties to help Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties. 

