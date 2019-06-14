FIFA Rankings: Belgium maintain top spot, Portugal move into top five

Fifa released new rankings of teams with Belgium maintaining the top spot. They increased their advantage over France who are placed second following UEFA EURO qualifying wins over Kazakhstan and Scotland.

Portugal, on the other hand, jumped two places to the 5th spot after their UEFA Nations League triumph. The Netherlands also moved two slots up to the 14th position after reaching the final of the same competition.

Spain, Germany and Italy jumped to the 7th, 11th and 14th spot respectively after their positive results in the EURO qualifiers.

As for Austria they now sit on the 26th position, Northern Ireland on 28 and the Czech Republic on 41.

Hungary (42nd, up 9), Armenia (97th, up 9) and Malaysia (159, up 9) are all racing up the Ranking. Senegal (22nd, up 1) and Kosovo (121st, up 6), both of whom have reached their highest position to date.

As for India, they continue to sit on 101 position.