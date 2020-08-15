Trending#

'Farewell Captain, you can't retire from our hearts': As MS Dhoni announces retirement, fans pay loving tribute

MS Dhoni, dhoni retirement, Team India, dhoni retires

File Photo

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 09:10 PM IST

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday announced that he has retired from international cricket through a social media post. With his announcement, fans immediately took to social media to pay loving tributes to Mahi, noting that MSD, their beloved 'Captain Cool' will never retire from their hearts.

Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired".

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

 Fans took to Twitter to pour their hearts out, expressing their love and respect for the former Team India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD did not feature for the Men In Blue.

During his break from cricket, the 39-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will be in action with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.