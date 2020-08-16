F1 Spanish GP: Live streaming, teams, standings, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

After the blockbuster opening five weeks of the 2020 season of the Formula 1, the automotive giants lock horn once again on Sunday (August 16) in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Just like in the previous last weekend, Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas start today's race at pole position in P1 and P2 with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking up the P3 spot.

Meanwhile, Racing Point duo Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll will start today's clash on P4-5. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc got P9 on the day with his partner Vettel all the way back in P11.

When and where to watch Spanish GP

Where and when is the Spanish GP race being held?

The Spanish GP will be played on August 15, 2020, in Barcelona, Spain.

What time does the Spanish GP race begin?

The Spanish GP race will begin at 06:40 PM IST.

Where to watch Spanish GP, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Spanish GP, live race will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Spanish GP, Serie A live streaming?

The Spanish GP, final race live telecast will be available online on Disney+Hotstar VIP in India.

HERE IS THE QUALIFIER STANDING: