Eto'o, Ronaldo and Milito: Romelu Lukaku joins Inter Milan elites after Europa League goal

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku scored the 30th goal of his 2019-20 campaign during Inter Milan's 2-0 win over Getafe FC in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday (local time).

The 27-year-old opened the scoring for Antonio Conte's men and joined an elite club of footballers.

For the first time in his professional career, Lukaku crossed the 30-goal mark - with his previous best being 27 goals in 2017-18 during his debut season with Manchester United.

With this feat, Lukaku also became the first Inter player since Samuel Eto'o to score 30 goals for the Nerazzurri.

During the 2010-11 season, Eto'o netted 37 goals for La Beneamata, just a season after Inter claimed the historic treble.

The Belgian striker is also now part of an exclusive group of players in Diego Milito and Ronaldo, who have scored 30 goals for Inter over the last 3 decades.

Replicating the prolific Brazilain number 9's numbers, Lukaku has scored 30 goals in his debut season with the club, with the Ronaldo smashing 34 goals in his first season after leaving Barcelona.

Not only this but 'Big Rom' has also scored in his previous eight Europa League matches, drawing level with Allen Shearer's 2005 longest-standing record, who went on to score 11 times in just nine matches.

Out of the 30 goals that Lukaku has scored this season, 23 of them have come in the Serie A - propelling Inter to a 2nd place finish behind record champions Juventus.