David Warner extends support to people in Chennai amid devastating floods, says ‘My thoughts are with…’

Australia's star opening batter David Warner takes on Instagram to extend support to the people in Chennai that has been badly hit by Cyclone Michaung with reports of deaths and damages circulating from different areas.

He wrote, “I am deeply concerned with the ongoing floods affecting many areas in Chennai. My thoughts are with all those who are impacted by this natural disaster.

“It is important for everyone to stay safe, seek higher ground if necessary. If you are in a position to help, please consider supporting relief efforts or offering assistance to those in need.

“Let’s come together to support where we can.”

The star Aussie batter recently played in India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Australia under the captaincy of Pat Cummins won the World Cup for the sixth time on 19 November against India in final by six wickets.

Meanwhile, India are gearing up for the South Africa tour starting from 10 December. Interestingly, the BCCI has selected three different captains for each squad. Surya will continue his captaincy for the T20I squad, while KL Rahul has been handed over the responsibility to captain the ODI squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on a break from white-ball cricket. However, they will play the Test series against South Africa, where Rohit will resume his captaincy after the World Cup debacle.