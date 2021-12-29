Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for DEL vs BEN in PKL 2021-22

The 19th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Dabang Delhi KC lock horns with the Bengal Warriors on Wednesday in Bengaluru. While the Delhi outfit is placed atop the points table with 13 points, the Bengal Warriors find themselves in third place with 11 points.

Dabang Delhi had won their first two encounters, but it came to an end as they drew their previous match against the Gujarat Giants.

As for the Bengal Warriors, they, on the other hand, began their campaign with two wins before falling short by a single point against the Bengaluru Bulls in their last encounter.

Dream11 Prediction - Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar/Krishan

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/ Vijin Thangadurai

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors: My Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, J Darshan, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Naveen Kumar (C), Maninder Singh (VC), Ashu Malik.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors: Match details

The match will be played on December 29, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.