Copa America 2019: Reigning champions Chile win 4-0 against Japan, Vargas scores double

Headlines

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Parliament special session LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today in new Sansad Bhavan

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

HomeSports

Sports

Copa America 2019: Reigning champions Chile win 4-0 against Japan, Vargas scores double

Japan missed its aim when Takefusa Kubo, signed by Real Madrid last week, had a glaring opportunity to score but the ball missed the target and hit on the side-net.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 10:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Defending champions Chile started their Copa America campaign with a win against Japan 4-0 in their opening match in the Group C on Tuesday here at Sao Paulo.

Japan who travelled with the young side in the tournament failed to register a win against the much experienced Chile's team.

Chile started attacking Japan's defence after the 30th minute of the game as Alexis Sanchez fired two attempts which went off the target.

For Chile, Erick Pulgar started scoring before the final minutes of the first half. Pulgar scored in the 41st minute by converting Eduardo Vargas' ball to goal through the header, giving Chile a lead of 1-0. No further goal was scored by any sides up till the end of the half.

Chile doubled their lead to 2-0 just after the nine minutes of play in the second half. Vargas who struck from the edge of the area got deflected and landed in the goalpost.

Japan's Takefusa Kubo, signed by Real Madrid last week, also had an opportunity to score but the ball missed the target and hit on the side-net.

Although Chile's win was confirmed after their 2-0 lead, Sanchez and Vargas had other plans as they doubled it to 4-0.

Vargas scored two goals in the match while Pulgar and Sanchez netted one goal each.

Chile will next play against Ecuador on June 21, while Japan will face Uruguay on June 20.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

Delhi Metro: PM Modi inaugurates extension of Airport line, mingles with people during ride

‘Old is gold’: How Old Parliament building became India’s symbol of democracy, know rich history

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in several states for next 4 days; check full list here

‘No player walked towards Babar….': Former keeper hints at rift in Pakistan team following Asia Cup 2023 exit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE